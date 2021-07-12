National

Smurf-like house on 10 acres hits market in North Carolina for $185K. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

A home that bares a slight resemblance to a certain tiny Hanna-Barbera humanoid has hit the real estate market in Ayden, North Carolina, for $185,000.

Smurf2.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 883-square-foot “geodesic dome home” looks a little like it would be the dwelling place of a Smurf.

Smurf3.jpg
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

(Okay, so the home more resembles a Smurf head rather than a smurf home since those were made out of mushrooms.)

Smurf5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The sky-blue shaded residence sits on a 10-acre parcel of land and is surrounded by the lush green of North Carolina nature. There are also two mobile homes “that are currently being leased” on the property as well.

Smurf4.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The interior? Well, the inside looks exactly how you’d expect a home with an odd cartoon bent to look.

Smurf10.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home’s one bedroom is in the loft area upstairs that’s accessible by climbing up the 36 inch wide stairs. The downstairs sports a 16-foot ceiling and has a kitchen that vibrates with burnt orange and sea-foam green painted on the walls and cabinets.

Smurf7.jpg
Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to the listing, the sellers will only take cash or a commercial loan.

Smurf6.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Modern geodesic dome homes have been heating up the real estate world over the past few years due to their oddly appealing exterior and are popular across the country.

Smurf11.jpg
Aerial view Screen grab from Realtor.com

