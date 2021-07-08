Chick-fil-A is best fast-food restaurant, survey says. Where do your favorites rank?

Chick-fil-A knows how to satisfy its customers, according to a new survey.

The national chicken chain was named America’s favorite fast-food restaurant for the seventh year in a row, scoring an 83 out of a possible 100 points on the 2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index restaurant study.

McDonald’s, known for its Golden Arches and fries, fell to the bottom of the list this year, data show. It scored a 70 out of 100.

Based on customer responses, here’s how other fast-food chains stacked up:

Top 5 U.S. fast-food restaurants

1. Chick-fil-A — 83 points

2. Domino’s Pizza — 80

3. KFC — 79

4. Starbucks — 79

5. Five Guys — 78

Bottom 5 U.S. fast-food restaurants

18. Jack in the Box — 73

19. Popeyes — 73

20. Sonic — 73

21. Wendy’s — 73

22. McDonald’s — 70

The annual ACSI report, which looks at customer satisfaction “benchmarks” for fast-food and full-service restaurants, was based on responses from more than 19,400 customers contacted randomly via email between April 1, 2020 and March 29, 2021, according to the study. Respondents were asked about their recent experiences at some of the nation’s biggest fast-food chains, evaluating each on the accuracy of food orders, drink variety and check-out speed, among other metrics.

“People are slowly starting to enjoy sitting down at restaurants again, but don’t discount the value of convenience,” David VanAmburg, managing director for the ACSI, told Cox Media. “During the pandemic, folks got a taste for what it’s like to have food from their favorite restaurants delivered right to their door.”

“And now that they’ve gotten used to this service, there’s no going back,” he added.

Restaurants have slowly welcomed back customers after the coronavirus pandemic halted indoor dining last year, though some are now grappling with a worker shortage, McClatchy News previously reported. Other eateries including Starbucks and KFC have shifted their business models post-pandemic, offering customers more on-the-go and contactless pick-up options.

Chick-fil-A is releasing a new chicken sandwich on Jan. 25, the company said. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) Mike Stewart AP