Pane of glass ‘size of a refrigerator’ falls on shopper at Arizona mall, officials say

An Arrowhead Towne Center shopper in Glendale, Arizona, suffered severe lacerations when a decorative pane of glass fell from the ceiling onto him. Screengrab from Twitter video

Falling glass from a decorative ceiling pane struck a man shopping at an Arizona mall on Saturday, severely lacerating him, firefighters say.

The accident took place at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale when a glass pane near the ceiling shattered and a piece “the size of a refrigerator” hit the man, KPNX reported.

The glass fell about three stories, according to AZ Family.

“Whole glass broke and fell on some dude,” read the caption on a Twitter video showing a trail of blood following the incident.

glass broke and fell on some dude. pic.twitter.com/wGEyVsl4NW — Justin. (@Justin92_) June 26, 2021

The injured man was reported in stable condition, The Arizona Republic reported. Firefighters treated two others, one for emotional trauma and one who thought they might have swallowed some glass.

“We are still investigating the cause at this time,” mall official Jesse Benites told KPNX. He said that some stores are closed for repairs but the mall remains open.

Ernesto Quintero Jr. told The Arizona Republic the glass looked like “ice cubes falling” with loud popping noises.