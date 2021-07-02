Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘Zorro Ranch’ lists in New Mexico for $27M. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The controversial Zorro Ranch, an almost 8,000-acre property where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein allegedly trafficked women and girls, has hit the market for $27.5 million, the Wall Street Journal first reported Thursday.

Interior of main house Screen grab from Realtor.com

The WSJ also reported that the proceeds from the sale will go to his estate, the firm that holds the listing, Sotheby’s International Reality, told the outlet.

Interior of main house Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Daniel H. Weiner, an attorney acting on the estate’s behalf, said the value of the holdings had been pegged at approximately $210 million as of March 2021,” the WSJ reported. “A court approved the creation of the Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program in June 2020, and the estate has funded it to date with over $140 million to pay claims determinations, he said.”

Patio area Screen grab from Realtor.com

The property includes a 30,000-square-foot mansion, airstrip, hanger, tennis court and more. There’s even a small village that has a firehouse, log cabin, equestrian facility and guesthouse, Realtor.com said.

“Now that COVID-19 travel restrictions have begun to ease, this unique property should be more easily accessible to a greater number of potential purchasers,” Weiner told the New York Post.

Epstein was arrested on federal charges of sex-trafficking minors and was found dead in his jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial.

Zorro Ranch is located about 35 minutes from Santa Fe.