Baby seriously injured when boat crashes on Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri police say
A baby was seriously injured at Lake of the Ozarks when a boat smashed into a bridge pillar, officials say.
The boat, driven by a 55-year-old Texas man, crashed into a bridge pillar Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The collision ejected all four occupants.
The infant, from Colgate, Wisconsin, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. A 36-year-old woman and 43-year-old man from the same city had minor injuries.
The boat, which had “extensive” damage, was towed away, officials say.
A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol did not provide an update on the baby’s condition on Monday.
Lake of the Ozarks is a popular recreation area about 150 miles southeast of Kansas City.
