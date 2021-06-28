National
California vineyard – a ‘secluded paradise’ – lists for $38 million. Take a look
A vineyard complete with stunning views has hit the real estate market in Malibu, California for $38 million.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the estate, which has a 10,000-vine vineyard, is owned by the founder of Raleigh Enterprises, George Rosenthal, who first put the property on the market in 2012 for $59.5 million.
The home’s “expansive grounds feature approximately 600 avocado trees, mature oak forests and curated art installations,” the listing says. “The estate includes an equestrian style tasting room, a gym, 2 pools, a residential compound featuring 12,000 square feet of living space in the main residence, 3 guest homes and staff quarters.
“Every feature of the hacienda reveals the spectacular attention to detail, from open wood beamed ceilings to intricate wood columns.”
The Los Angeles Times also noted that Rosenthal’s property is just one of 19 that are currently attempting to sell with an asking price of $30 million.
