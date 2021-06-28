Lost hiker survives 8 days on berries and river water, Washington rescuers say

Andrew Devers, 25, survived on berries and river water while lost for eight days near North Bend, Washington, before being found by a trail runner, rescuers say. King County Sheriff's Department

A 25-year-old hiker survived on berries and river water while lost for eight days in a Washington forest, rescuers say.

A trail runner found Andrew Devers on Sunday at a trailhead near North Bend, Washington, the King County Sheriff’s Department reported on Twitter.

Devers went missing from a nearby campground June 18, KING reported.

“We’re obviously very glad that he was found,” Sgt. Tim Meyer of the sheriff’s office told The Seattle Times. “Certainly the favorable weather this week helped.”

More than 40 search and rescue volunteers took part in an extensive search for Devers, KCPQ reported. His vehicle was found parked at the campground.

The search had been suspended a few days before Devers was found, The Seattle Times reported.

Devers was taken to a hospital to be checked, sheriff’s officials said on Twitter. No further information on his condition was available.