Teen locked out of home learns she can’t fit down chimney, Nevada officials say

Henderson Fire Department

An 18-year-old girl who found herself locked out of her Nevada home Monday had an unusual backup plan, firefighters say.

The teen tried to climb down the chimney of her one-story home but got stuck just above the flue, Henderson firefighters reported on Facebook.

Firefighters said they rescued her in about 30 minutes using a rope system. They are trained for confined space rescues.

Henderson is located just outside of Las Vegas.

In March, a man accused of stabbing another man to death in Arkansas was found trapped in a nearby chimney while trying to flee police, McClatchy News previously reported.

