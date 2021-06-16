National

Estate once owned by Dallas Cowboys icon Tom Landry lists for $2.9 million. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Tom Landry, the first coach of the Dallas Cowboys who led them to a pair of Super Bowl victories, died in 2000 but his legend lives on — especially in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Interstate 30 is named after him and his statue — complete with that famous fedora hat — stands tall at AT&T Stadium, a tribute to the man who for decades kept the Cowboys at the center of the NFL map. And now a house owned by Landry has hit the market in Dallas for $2.9 million.

Landry2.jpg
Exterior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The estate, neatly tucked away in the prestigious Preston Hallow neighborhood, is surrounded by lush woods that give the home an abundance of privacy.

Landry4.jpg
Interior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The property is dense with mature trees, some ringed with climbing vines for a kind of woodland fairy tale vibe, with a pair of treehouses and a footbridge that crosses over the creek,” Dallas CultureMap reported of the property.

Landry6.jpg
Interior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, which was built in 1952, sits on a 1.78-acre lot and is owned by the estate of Alicia Landry, Tom’s wife, who died earlier this year, People’s Newspaper said.

Landry7.jpg
Interior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The listing is held by Allie Beth Allman & Associates and indicates that the location is perfect for an owner to build a new home or renovate Landry’s existing one.

Landry9.jpg
Interior Photo courtesy of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Landry, who is considered NFL royalty, was selected as the first head coach of the Cowboys in 1960 and remained so for 29 seasons. Under Landry’s reign, Dallas had 20 straight winning seasons, 13 divisional championships, five NFC titles, five Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl victories.

AP19289533862134.jpg
FILE - This is a Dec. 1967 file photo showing Dallas Cowboys football coach Tom Landry. Landry built that franchise from the ground up to challenge the Packers for NFL dominance at the end of the 1960s and later become known as “America’s Team.” (AP Photo/File) AP

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
