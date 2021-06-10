Lyft driver, passenger die in fiery crash as street racer flees, California police say

Police are seeking a street racer who slammed into a car in Palmdale, California, causing a fiery crash killing a Lyft driver and passenger. Screengrab from KABC video

A Lyft driver and a mother of four on her way to buy groceries died early Wednesday in a fiery crash caused by a street racer who then fled, California police say.

Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the driver of a Dodge Challenger that hit a Toyota Corolla, spinning it into a light pole, where it caught fire around 12:30 a.m. in Palmdale, KTLA reported.

Lesther Deleon, 37, a Lyft driver and soccer coach, and Spechelle Pope, 28, died in the crash, KCAL reported. The driver of the Dodge Challenger fled in another vehicle.

Jonathan Craig, an employee at a nearby Denny’s, tried to save Deleon by dragging him from the blazing wreckage, according to the station.

“I told him to hang on, listen to my voice, the ambulance is coming, they’re on their way…He took his last breath,” Craig told KCAL.

Juan Zamora, who also works nearby, told KABC he frequently sees people racing in the area..

“I’m not surprised by this,” Zamora told the station. “I knew it was going to happen sooner or later, and it happened today and ... unfortunately two people lost their lives today.”

Detective Liz Sherman said the Challenger rear-ended the Corolla — which was not involved in the street race — at high speed, KABC reported.

Yolanda Walker, Pope’s aunt, told KNBC that her faith is helping her cope with the tragedy.

“We already forgive you,” Walker said, referring to the other driver. “But turn yourself in.”

Detectives ask that anyone with information on the crash contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.