Three girls — one in wheelchair — killed in California hit-and-run. ‘My baby’s gone’

Three girls died and one was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in California Saturday night, according to authorities.

A driver in a pickup truck struck and killed Willow Sanchez, 11; Daytona Bronas, 12, and Sandra Mizer, 13, Saturday night along Camp Rock Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Division said in a press release.

The three girls were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle fled on foot, California Highway Patrol said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Natalie Coe, 14, who was also hit, survived but was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center with “life-threatening injuries,” NBC Los Angeles reported.

“My baby’s gone,” Sandra’s grandmother Tammy Midkiff told the station. “I can’t have her no more.”

Natalie and Daytona both used wheelchairs due to their disabilities, according to the station.

The crash happened in a “remote desert area” and there wasn’t a sidewalk, CHP Officer Dan Olivas told The Los Angeles Times.

“It’s pretty desolate out there, and there are hardly any shoulders at all,” he said.

The girls had recently finished the school year at Lucerne Valley Middle School, Victorville Daily Press reported.

“They touched so many lives,” Superintendent of Lucerne Valley Unified School District Peter Livingston told the publication. “Our motto is, ‘We’re more than a school district, we’re a family.’ I think when you go through a tragedy like this, everyone is there for each other, and that’s definitely what’s happening right now.”