Ready for the apocalypse? You could be with this Colorado compound with its own bunker

Exterior Screengrab from Realtor.com

A unique and private compound complete with a bunker and a safe room has hit the market for an undisclosed amount in Pueblo, Colorado.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home, surrounded by maple trees, sits on a 59-plus acre refuge, the listing says.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Step down into the formal living room which leads to the formal dining area with French doors to the deck,” the listing describes. “The kitchen is bright and functional with a center island and double ovens. Two (2) stained-glass doors lead to the family room/library with built-in bookcases, a wood-burning stove, and French doors to the deck.”

The primary bedroom, with a walk-in closet and European-style bath, sits on the main level of the home while the walkout basement comes complete with two bedrooms, a full bath and a home office, the listing said.

There is also multiple workshops and a safe room, and yes, a 42-foot-long bunker.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Last year, the Verge reported that the “doomsday bunker market” had been thriving thanks to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Safe Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The shelters were once signifiers of fringe prepper communities worried about the coming apocalypse,” the Verge reported. “During the pandemic, they’ve become vacation homes.”

Bunker Screen grab from Realtor.com

A plethora of homes with special “underground” features have been hitting the market over the past year: From a Las Vegas home that comes with a larger home 26 feet below the surface, to an Arkansas missile silo that is now a bunker available to rent on Airbnb, these secure properties are popping up all across the country.

Bunker Screen grab from Realtor.com