Woman accused of shooting up McDonald’s in Oklahoma over COVID policy gets prison time

An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after opening fire on McDonald’s workers for enforcing pandemic dining restrictions.

In May of last year, 32-year-old Gloricia Woody walked into an Oklahoma City McDonald’s, wanting to sit down and eat inside. Employees explained that only the drive-thru was open and she would have to leave, KFOR reported, but Woody refused and got into a physical fight with a worker.

She left and returned moments later with a handgun, firing three shots from the dining room entrance before fleeing, according to the station.

Three workers were injured by gunfire, with one hit directly in the arm, and two struck by shrapnel, KOCO reported. A fourth worker suffered a head injury during the earlier altercation with Woody.

Police found Woody within a few blocks of the restaurant and arrested her, the TV station reported. She was charged with “three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling,” according to KFOR.

Woody, now 33, pleaded guilty in December 2020, The Oklahoman reported, but was sentenced on Tuesday.

“This isn’t me,” she said at her sentencing.

“I know I messed up. And I’m very sorry. If I would have just stayed home, I wouldn’t even be here. But I can’t take it back,” she said.