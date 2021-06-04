‘I want my baby back.’ Four teens, including 2 siblings, killed in NC crash, police say

Four teenagers — including two siblings — were killed and one was injured when a box truck hit their car head on near Greenville, North Carolina, according to the Highway Patrol. Screengrab from WNCT video

Three siblings from Eastern North Carolina were in a head-on collision Thursday when a box truck crossed a median and struck their car with five teenagers inside, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Only one of the five teens survived.

Troopers said 16-year-old Dakota Wilson suffered minor injuries in the wreck Thursday on U.S. 264 in Pitt County. Two other siblings — 15-year-old Devin Wilson and 18-year-old Madison Wilson — along with 17-year-old JT Winstead and 18-year-old Abby Foster were killed, WITN reported.

“There are no words! I WANT MY BABY BACK!” Lisa Winstead said in a Facebook post after the crash. “Madison Wilson, JT Winstead, Abby Foster and Devin Wilson I love you all! I know y’all are dancing in the sky all together!”

The crash occurred just before noon when the driver of a box truck ran off the road, crossed a median and traveled into the southbound lane, ABC 11 reported.

Three of the teenagers died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, according to the TV station.

The driver of the box truck, Alberto Pedraza III, had minor injuries. The Highway Patrol said he was driving too fast in the rain and charged him with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, according to WNCT.

The Wilsons attended Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church in Greenville, where Pastor Henry Parker told ABC 11 they were bright and helpful.

”Me and my wife both are pretty tore up,” he said, according to the TV station. “I didn’t sleep a wink last night. On top of ministering to this family which is my no. 1 priority right now, looking into their eyes was probably the worst thing I had to do. Because there’s no words.”

Parker told WITN Madison Wilson was supposed to graduate this weekend. Winstead’s aunt said JT Winstead was a rising senior at Tarboro High School, according to ABC 11.

Edgecombe County Schools issued a statement Friday confirming the deaths of three students.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of three of our students, as well as a young adult from a neighboring county,” the district said. “These students will be greatly missed by the students and staff members of SouthWest Edgecombe High School, Tarboro High School, and the entire ECPS community. We send our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to their family and friends during this unspeakable time.”

Abby Foster graduated from Farmville Central High School in 2020 and played softball for Pitt Community College, the college said in a statement.

“The Pitt softball program and athletic department has suffered a tremendous loss,” Athletic Director Dawn Manning said. “Abby was a fantastic young lady who succeeded academically and athletically for the Bulldogs. She was a leader on the field and a treasured friend to her teammates. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all of the families who have been affected by this tragic accident.”