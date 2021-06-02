Deadly attack over card game leaves 63-year-old’s heart ‘lacerated,’ Georgia cops say

A 41-year-old man is accused of fatally attacking a 63-year-old after an argument broke out during a card game last month, Georgia police say.

Ricky Cox and 41-year-old Sherrod Montgomery were playing cards in May at a home in Bowdon when witnesses told police they heard the two arguing, according to a Tuesday news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Montgomery then began attacking Cox — punching and kicking him and flipping a table, the sheriff’s office says. Witnesses told deputies they tried multiple times to pull Montgomery off Cox, but said he continued attacking him.

After the attack, Montgomery left the home and witnesses pulled Cox, who was unconscious, off the floor and onto a couch and called 911, the sheriff’s office says.

Cox was taken to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

Montgomery was charged with murder following Cox’s death, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office says Montgomery “was interviewed the night of the incident but did not wish to provide insight to what happened during the card game to make him attack Cox.”

Investigators later discovered Cox “suffered blunt force trauma” to his head and torso during the attack, which caused lacerations in his lung and heart that contributed to his death, the sheriff’s office says.

Following the medical examiner report, the sheriff’s office also charged Montgomery with “malice murder.”

Witnesses told deputies Cox was “non-confrontational” and “extremely easy going” and that he will be “missed by all who knew him.”