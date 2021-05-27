Mexican citizen dies after swarm of bees attacks him in Texas near border, feds say

A bee attack killed a Mexican citizen crossing into the United States, officials say. Associated Press, file

A Mexican citizen crossing the border into Texas died Wednesday after he was attacked by bees, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The man’s female travel companion called 911 Tuesday to report they had been attacked by bees, officials said in a release. The man “was experiencing an adverse reaction” from the bee stings.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs station — about 120 miles southwest of San Antonio — responded to the GPS coordinates of the 911 call. They found the two people, including the man who was unresponsive, officials say.

He was transported to a local medical center before being flown to a San Antonio hospital, where he died Wednesday.

Border Patrol agents are referring to the incident as an “in-custody death” but did not say if the man and his travel companion were undocumented or how they crossed into the U.S.

The incident is being reviewed by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility, as well as the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.