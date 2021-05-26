What are the most anticipated movies this summer as blockbusters return to theaters?

Moviegoers are expected to return to theaters in waves this summer, as a flurry of new movies will hit the big screen.

Many of the movies were originally scheduled to come out in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters across the country. As the U.S. continues to show signs in 2021 of recovering from the pandemic, theaters have reopened with some blockbuster flicks soon to be released.

Summer movie season is set to begin with new releases for Memorial Day weekend. Here are some of the most anticipated movies coming out over the next few months, according to Yahoo, Fandango and Looper.

“A Quiet Place II” — May 28

The sequel to 2018’s “A Quiet Place” will return with Emily Blunt playing Evelyn Abbott and John Krasinski back as the director. The Abbott family will be met with new challenges in the sequel and be forced to “venture into the unknown” to face the terrors of the outside world.

A poll by Fandango revealed “A Quiet Place II” is the No. 2 most anticipated movie coming out this summer. Reviewers agree it’s one not to miss — it has a 92% rating, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

“A Quiet Place II’ might just restore your faith, not only in sequels, or in movies, but in humanity,’” The Washington Post’s Michael O’Sullivan said.

“Cruella” — May 28

Disney’s first release of the summer movie season will be an origin story for “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil. Starring Emma Stone in the title role, the live-action movie will follow a young Cruella before the events of the beloved animated movie.

It has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper saying the movie is worthy of Academy Awards for best makeup and best costume design.

“In the Heights” — June 11

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote and composed this musical, which is directed by Jon M. Chu of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame.

The movie takes place in the tight-knit community of Washington Heights within New York City. Yahoo refers to “In the Heights” as its most anticipated release of the summer.

“’In the Heights’ fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience,” according to a synopsis of the movie.

“Luca” — June 18

Pixar’s newest film is set on a seaside Italian Riviera town, with Jacob Tremblay voicing the titular role.

‘”Luca is a coming-of-age story about one boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides,” Pixar said in a plot summary. “Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

“F9” — June 25

The latest installment in the popular “Fast & Furious” franchise, “F9” is expected to rev up the action with some characters embarking on a space journey by the looks of the trailer.

John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Cardi B join the cast with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges returning in their roles.

“Black Widow” — July 9

After a decade within the Marvel universe, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff character will finally get her own movie. If you’re familiar with the Marvel movies, “Black Widow” will take place in between the “Civil War” and “Infinity War” movies.

Johansson is joined in the star-studded cast with Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

“Black Widow” could be the big winner of the summer movie season. Originally scheduled to hit theaters May 1, 2020, the movie’s release was pushed back by Disney for more than a year. Surveys conducted by Fandango and Looper reveal the latest Marvel installment is the most anticipated movie this summer.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” — July 16

NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and other “Loony Tunes” characters to defeat a new set of villains. It follows the original “Space Jam,” which starred Michael Jordan in 1996.

“When James and his young son Dom – who dreams of being a video game developer – are trapped in a digital space by a rogue AI, James must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the AI’s digitized champions on the court,” according to a plot summary.

NBA stars Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Draymond Green, and Kyle Kuzma will reportedly make cameos.

“The Suicide Squad” — Aug. 6

Five years after “Suicide Squad,” the sequel to the DC Comics movie includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena in starring roles.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn is at the helm of the movie, which features “a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup.”

“Candyman” — Aug. 27

A sequel to the 1992 movie of the same name, the new “Candyman” film was produced by a crew that includes Jordan Peele.

The spooky followup is said to be a “contemporary incorporation of the cult classic” that had a supernatural killer with a hook hand.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris will star in the horror film.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — Sept. 3

Marvel fans will be introduced in this movie to Shang-Chi, called “the master of kung-fu.” Simu Liu stars in the title role and will play Marvel’s first Asian superhero.

The movie’s plot is described as Shang-Chi confronting “the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.”

“It’s really like a celebration of Asianness, and also all of the characters that surround that are coming from a multitude of different backgrounds, whether it’s Asian American or Chinese, or otherwise,” Liu told People. “The other thing that I will promise you, I will put a stamp on and personally guarantee is that you’re going to see some of the craziest action sequences that you’ve ever seen.”

Others

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” — June 4

“Old” — July 23

“Jungle Cruise” — July 30

“Free Guy” — Aug. 13

“Respect” — Aug. 13