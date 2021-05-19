Beachgoers find nearly 70 pounds of cocaine washed ashore in Alabama, officials say

Beachgoers were enjoying a late night on the Alabama coast when they stumbled upon nearly 70 pounds of cocaine, officials said.

The bundles of drugs reportedly began washing ashore on Monday in Gulf Shores, a popular vacation spot near the Florida state line.

The discovery left visitors surprised and sent law enforcement officials searching for the origin of the drugs, multiple news outlets reported.

“It starts with more questions than answers and we rarely get any answers on these cases,” Sgt. Jason Woodruff of the Gulf Shores Police Department told WALA.

The mystery began when police were called to check out reports of drugs washing onto shore in the west Beach Boulevard area, according to AL.com.

The cocaine reportedly weighed 31 kilos, which is roughly 68 pounds. Police estimated the haul to be worth more than $1 million, WKRG reported.

Photos shared with news outlets show officials found more than a dozen bundles of packaged cocaine.

“We are shocked,” Chris Laughlin told WALA. “This is such a family-oriented place to come. I can’t believe a bunch of cocaine washed up.”

The Gulf Shores Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment Wednesday.