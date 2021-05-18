Want a post-COVID getaway? ‘Dragonfly Island’ in Canada is listed for $1.1 million

“Dragonfly Island” comes complete with a starter cabin. Screen grab from LandQuest.com

A small island in Blind Bay, British Columbia, listed for $1.089 million might entice those on the hunt for a little privacy in a post-COVID existence.

The two-and-a-half acre property comes complete with a “starter cabin” and a dock with enough space for the buyer to build something larger. It’s about 250 miles from Bellingham, Washington.

“This secluded island, commonly known as Dragonfly Island, is located on the spectacular Sunshine Coast, which is famous for its pristine waters, stunning coastal scenery and abundant wildlife,” the listing on LandQuest said. “Just off the shore of historic Hardy Island at the mouth of Telescope Passage, this protected island awaits your arrival. Presenting various resourceful attributes, the Island’s surroundings gift abundant oyster beds, clams, salmon, cod and prawn fishing.”

The cabin, which is 10-by-16 feet, can be used as a guest cottage or even a hideaway for the person who just wants to get away from city life.

The property is 30 minutes away from the city of Powell River, which has a population of 22,000, according to the listing, and within one hour of Vancouver’s International Airport.

