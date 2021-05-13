Dallas Cowboys schedule release video — featuring Post Malone — has internet buzzing

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and rapper Post Malone appeared in a hype video for the team’s 2021 schedule release. Screen grab from Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule release video

The NFL on Wednesday released what football fans have been eagerly awaiting since Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady smudged his fingerprints all over his seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy: the 2021 schedule.

As usual, teams got creative in their unveilings — from summer intern Peyton Manning making a case for the Denver Broncos, to the Los Angeles Chargers throwing together a PowerPoint presentation.

As for America’s Team, well, the Dallas Cowboys decided to run with a little homegrown Texas help in the form of Grapevine native Post Malone and ... beer pong?

That’s right. The rapper teased fans with the 2021 schedule while throwing in a little one-on-one beer pong with team owner Jerry Jones — winner takes all (by all, we mean a handful of NFL championship rings from the last century). Malone also gifts Jones a custom Cowboys chain and makes it rain pocket schedules on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

As usual, fans did their thing and tossed about some highly entertaining commentary.

Even Charlotte Anderson, the Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer, got in on the fun and posted behind-the-scenes photos of the video shoot.

Highlighting the schedule was the Week 1 Thursday night season opener against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, which will showcase the return of Prescott, who missed 11 games in 2020 after suffering a compound ankle fracture.

I asked #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott the significance of returning from his first serious NFL injury by playing Tom Brady and the SB champion @Buccaneers. He replied, “I’m excited to get back on the field. This game means more than the opponent and their rings.” — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) May 12, 2021

When schedules started leaking out via social media Wednesday morning, Brady expressed his thoughts on his upcoming faceoff with Jerry’s boys by trolling their nickname using the famous “WandaVision” wink gif on Instagram.

Tom Brady poking fun at the Dallas Cowboys on his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kDAU9gHtlz — National Football Post (@FootballPost) May 12, 2021

Touche, sir.