10-year-old girl working on baseball field with dad dies in ATV crash, Ohio family says

Reagan Vanoss, 10, died in an ATV accident while she was working with her dad at a baseball field in Fairfield, Ohio, a family spokesperson says. Screengrab from GoFundMe.

An Ohio girl died in an ATV accident while she was working at a baseball field with her dad, reports say.

Reagan Vanoss, 10, and her dad, Brad, had just finished dragging the infield diamond at a complex in Fairfield when the vehicle flipped, a family spokesperson told the Dayton Daily News.

Reagan died from head trauma after she was rushed to a hospital, the newspaper reported.

“Reagan was a sweet, loving and funny little girl with an amazing spirit that was taken way too early,” Mitch Rhodus, the family spokesperson, told WLWT.

According to the Fairfield Youth Baseball Association, Reagan played in the league’s softball program and her dad is a coach.

But Rhodus told WKRC that they were preparing the baseball field for a game that none of the family’s children even participated in.

“Giving back to these organizations comes natural for this family,” he told the news outlet.

Fairfield police are still investigating the cause of the crash, WCPO reported.

“We are currently uncertain as to why, but the ATV flipped and subsequently landed on the girl,” police said, according to WCPO.

Fairfield is about 25 miles north of Cincinnati.