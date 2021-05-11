Horse ranch with stunning views hits California market for $100 million. Take a look

Black Mountain Ranch Screen grab from Realtor.com

Nestled on a massive portion of land in Ventura County, the Black Mountain Ranch sits, awaiting a new owner in California. The huge property has landed on the market and comes with a hefty price tag: $100 million.

The ranch, with its breathtaking, Hollywood-movie worthy views of the mountains, includes a main house, multiple cottages, barns, a cantina and even a car museum. The estate has seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

The working cattle/horse ranch is being sold by businessman Richard Gilleland, according to the Los Angeles Times, and happens to be the priciest estate in Ventura County ”currently on the market.”

“The main residence spans over 13,250 square feet and was designed and built with magnificent character and the very finest finishes and craftsmanship,” the listing says. “There is also a 6,203 square foot carriage house boasting an epic gym, en-suite office and an underground 3,000 bottle capacity wine cellar.”

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home built in 2004 has everything an entertainer can dream of, but nothing really beats the nature surrounding the property.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The grounds, property and setting are second to none,” according to the listing. “There are 35 miles of private trails, fishing lake, shooting range and panoramic unobstructed views from everywhere.”

Garage Screen grab from Realtor.com