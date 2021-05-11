Woman says she was body shamed and kicked out of Six Flags in Oklahoma over her shorts

Bailey Breedlove said she was kicked out of Six Flags in Oklahoma City due to the length of her shorts. TikTok screenshot

A woman said a Six Flags officer threatened and body shamed her over shorts that were deemed too short for the Oklahoma amusement park.

Bailey Breedlove — who documented her experience at the Oklahoma City park on TikTok and Facebook — said she has since been banned from Six Flags.

Breedlove said she and her family were at Frontier City Theme Park for around two-and-a-half hours on April 30 before an officer approached her daughter for rolling down a hill on her skate shoes. The officer then began to yell at Breedlove for her shorts, she said.

“I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers,” Breedlove wrote on Facebook. “She followed me yelling and calling for backup. Then your incompetent manager showed up and began body shaming me. I was told I needed to go buy new shorts which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don’t want to.”

The family was exiting the park when an officer asked for Breedlove’s ID, accusing her of criminal trespassing, video shows. Breedlove’s 11-year-old daughter appears to be crying while sitting beside her mom.

Breedlove said she has been banned from returning to any Six Flags parks for five years.

Six Flags’ dress code policy states it does “not allow clothing generally considered to be offensive.” The park does notspecify what the preferred length for shorts is, but said denim shorts below the knee are not permitted.

Six Flags did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

In a separate TikTok video, Breedlove showed what shorts she was wearing during the incident.

“I have a 5-year ban now but will not be returning to any of your parks if this is how you treat woman and law-abiding citizens and visitors,” she wrote on Facebook. “You should be ashamed with yourselves.”

Breedlove’s video from Six Flags has been viewed more than 2.3 million times as of Tuesday morning. She received an outpouring of support from people who say she was harassed or that she should have been approached at the gate rather than two hours into her stay.