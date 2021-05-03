20-year-old mistaken as teen’s killer shot to death at memorial event, Texas cops say

Norman Christopher Collier IV, 22, is accused of shooting Kolby Graham during a memorial “balloon release” in DeSoto, a Dallas suburb, police say. Screengrab from KTVT.

A 20-year-old was shot at a memorial for a slain Texas teen after he was mistakenly identified as the killer, police say.

Norman Christopher Collier IV, 22, is accused of shooting Kolby Graham during a “balloon release” in DeSoto, a Dallas suburb, police say. He was charged Friday with capital murder.

Collier’s younger brother, 19-year-old Camran Collier, had been fatally shot in his car April 22, and Graham was “mistakenly identified” as the killer in social media posts in the days following the shooting, police say.

After Graham was shot in the head at the memorial on April 25, “none of the participants who witnessed this shooting came forward to police with information about the identity of the shooter,” police said.

However, as police continued investigating, they identified Collier as the suspect, saying he “mistakenly believed the internet rumors about the identity of his brother’s killer” and “took revenge against the wrong man.”

Graham’s mother, Tamaka Graham, told KTVT she’ll never forget her son’s final words.

“He said, ‘Momma, remember I don’t have nothing against nobody — it won’t be me, it will be them.’”

Collier remains in Dallas County jail on $1 million bond.

“We believe if this information about Kolby being the shooter of Camran had not been so passed on and gone viral on social media he would not even shot,” Cpl. Pete Schulte told KTVT.

DeSoto police have not announced an arrest in Camran Collier’s death.