Tucker Carlson compares kids wearing masks outside to child abuse. ‘Call the police’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed mask wearers Monday and said they should not be worn outdoors. Fox News screenshot

Fox News host Tucker Carlson spoke out against mask wearing Monday as U.S. officials consider loosening federal guidelines on face coverings when outdoors.

Carlson, who has often spread dangerous misinformation related to COVID-19, said people should ask others to stop wearing their face mask outdoors.

“The next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or the bike path, don’t hesitate. Ask politely but firmly, ‘Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason to wear it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable,’” Carlson said.”We should do that, and we should keep doing it, until wearing a mask outdoors is roughly as socially accepted as lighting a Marlboro in an elevator. It’s repulsive.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking at revising its guidelines about wearing masks outdoors, infectious disease expert and President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC News.

An announcement from the CDC could come as early as Tuesday, CNBC reported.

Fauci said Sunday “the risk is really very low” for contracting the coronavirus outside if you are vaccinated.

Current guidelines vary by state. The CDC says masks should always be worn in public settings but are not necessary when outside by yourself or with people in your household.

As for making children wear masks, Carlson said that should be illegal.

“Our response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different than your response to seeing someone beat a child in Walmart: call the police immediately,” Carlson said. “Contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re seeing is abuse. It’s child abuse, and you’re morally obligated to try to prevent it.”

He said depriving children of fresh air can hurt them. There is no evidence low oxygen levels occur when wearing face masks, according to the American Lung Association.

Children ages 2 and older are encouraged by the CDC to wear a mask in public and when around people not in their household.

There have been more than 32 million cases of the coronavirus in the United States since the beginning of the pandemic as of April 27, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 572,000 have died nationwide. The country has averaged about 57,000 cases daily over the past week, according to data from The Washington Post.

Nearly 96 million Americans — about 29% of the population — have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDC data.