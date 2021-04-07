Ex-cop sexually abused teens while he was a DARE officer, Pennsylvania officials say

James Carey, a former Warminster Township, Pennsylvania, police officer, was arrested on sexual abuse charges, the Buck’s County District Attorney says. The Wichita Eagle

A former Pennsylvania cop is accused of sexually abusing teens while he was a D.A.R.E. officer, officials say.

James Carey, a retired Warminster Township police officer, was arrested Wednesday on sexual abuse charges, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Carey is accused of sexually abusing four teenage boys two decades ago while he was a D.A.R.E. officer.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, a program intended to teach children to “lead lives free from violence, substance use, and other dangerous behaviors.”

Carey appeared in court on 122 charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with minors and corruption of minors, according to court documents.

Carey’s attorney, Michael Applebaum, said “we look forward to proving his innocence in court,” WCAU reported.

Carey retired from the Warminster Township Police Department in 2009. He’s been living in New Jersey.