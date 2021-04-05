Man shoots paintballs at bicyclist, threatens park rangers with ax, Oregon police say

Portland Police Bureau

A 32-year-old man shot paintballs at a passing bicyclist, then threatened park rangers with an ax Saturday morning in Portland, Oregon police say.

Officers later arrested Randy A. Graves on suspicion of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangering and possession of a weapon in a park, a police news release said.

A bicyclist reported to police at 10 a.m. that a man shot him with a paintball gun in Chapman Square Park, then shot at him several more times as he pedaled away.

Officers arrested Graves, who had a paintball gun, stun gun and ax, the release said. They discovered he also had threatened two sets of park rangers earlier that morning.

At 9 a.m., rangers handing out fliers on upcoming renovations at the park encountered Graves, who “threatened to kill them” and followed them shouting threats as they left, police said.

Around 45 minutes later, another group of rangers investigating reports of a fire again encountered Graves, who threatened them with an ax, the release said. They also saw Graves shoot the cyclist with a paintball gun.