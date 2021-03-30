Video shows ‘poor mama’ bear struggle to get rambunctious cubs across Connecticut road

A video posted to Facebook by police in Connecticut shows a bear struggling to get her cubs across a street. Screen grab/Winchester Police Facebook

A Connecticut bear was caught on video this week struggling to get her uncooperative cubs across a street.

A video posted to Facebook on Monday by the Winchester Police Department, which credits Benjamin Washington for filming it, shows the bear trying to get her cubs across Rowley Street from one grassy area to another while officers block traffic.

She starts by carrying one cub across the street while seemingly trying to get the others to follow — but they stayed put, the video shows.

After giving up on that method, the bear tries to carry the cubs one-by-one to the other side of the road. But as soon as she’d pick one up or drop one off, another would run after her back into the road.

At one point during the chaos, one cub is seen trying to climb a utility pole on the side of the road.

Eventually, at the end of the roughly 4-minute video, the bear does get all of her cubs to the other side of the road and continues into the woods.

But several social media users seemed to relate to the bear’s struggles.

“Poor mama,” one user wrote. “She (worked) hard to get them across.”

“I’m a mom of 5 and I feel for that mama bear,” another wrote.

“I’ve never related more to a bear,” someone says in the background of the video.

The police department thanked drivers for being patient while the bear got the cubs safely across and urged people to be careful around wild animals.

“The weather is getting nicer and the wildlife is coming out to play,” the department wrote.

Bears are “becoming increasingly common” in Connecticut and are found throughout much of the state, according to the state’s website. They’re rarely aggressive toward humans, the site says, but those who spot a bear should leave it alone and keep their distance.