Vacation property now Native American excavation site after bones found in Washington

Construction workers (not the one pictured) in Chelan, Washington, unearthed human remains during an excavation. sogozalek@islandpacket.com

Construction workers at a vacation rental property unearthed a human skull — then more bones, Washington officials said.

A person on an excavator at The Lookout in Chelan looked around and saw an upper arm, shin bone, lower jaw and small rib fragments, the Chelan County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

Officials determined that the remains belonged to a Native American after examining the skull, according to the county coroner. Guy Tasa, the state’s physical anthropologist, was informed of the discovery and sent letters to local tribes about the remains.

“A representative from the Colville Tribe and the coroner met at the site and discussed the situation,” the coroner said in the news release. “Tasa and his assistant walked the area and were able to locate several other skeletal pieces to include a rib, an ankle bone, a finger bone, and the sacrum and tailbone.”

The site will be investigated by an archaeologist and is now an active Native American excavation site, the coroner said.

“When the investigation is completed, all of the skeletal remains will be placed in a cedar box and interred at the small cemetery on property that belongs to the Wapato Tribe,” the coroner said. “Any remains or Native American artifacts found are to be turned over to local law enforcement, the Coroner, or the proper representative from the Colville tribe.”