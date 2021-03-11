Teacher convicted of pouring liquid nitrogen on student’s groin, Illinois officials say

Former Bartlett High School chemistry teacher Garry Broderson was convicted after burning a student with liquid nitrogen in a class, Illinois officials say. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Illinois teacher accused of burning a student with liquid nitrogen in class has been found guilty, officials say.

Garry Broderson, a former chemistry teacher at Bartlett High School, was convicted Wednesday of reckless conduct and endangering the health of a child.

In May 2018, Broderson, 66, poured liquid nitrogen on a student’s chest and groin area during a science demonstration, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. The chemical burned the student’s groin and finger, officials say.

A video obtained by WGN shows a student lying on the floor of the classroom as a man pours a substance.

Bartlett High chemistry teacher suspended for burning student's groin with liquid nitrogen @WGNNews at 5:00 pic.twitter.com/cCn0foHy9H — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) May 25, 2018

“(A small amount) was meant to be poured on his chest,” a student at the high school told the Chicago news outlet in 2018. “He poured all of it on him, and it instantly burned him.”

A jury deliberated for about four hours before finding Broderson guilty of the two misdemeanor charges.

The school district put Broderson on administrative leave after learning of the incident and he resigned about two months later, the Daily Herald reported. He may be sentenced at his next court appearance in March, according to the outlet.

Bartlett is a suburb of Chicago.