14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

A 14-year-old girl in Pennsylvania has been charged with homicide after police say she killed her older sister early Monday.

Just after 1 a.m., Manheim Township police received a call from a girl who said she’d killed her sister, the local prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

Court documents say the girl, identified as Claire Miller, was “hysterical” during the call, WPMT reported.

When police arrived at the home, they met the girl outside. Officials said they saw blood in the snow and that the teen repeated “I killed my sister” several times, according to WPMT.

She led police to a bedroom where they discovered 19-year-old Helen Miller with a stab wound to the neck, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Police found a large knife in Helen Miller’s neck just above her chest after removing a pillow from her face, court records indicate, according to Lancaster Online.

First responders weren’t able to revive the woman, officials said.

An initial investigation suggests Helen Miller was killed overnight while the girls’ parents were asleep, police said.

Claire Miller was arrested at the scene. She’s been charged with criminal homicide.

Officials say Claire Miller was charged as an adult “because homicide is not considered a delinquent act in Pennsylvania.” She is also ineligible for bail due to the charge.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and officials say they’re “working to determine the circumstances that led to Helen Miller’s death.”

Manheim Township is roughly 80 miles west of Philadelphia.