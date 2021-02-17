National
Radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh dies at 70. ‘Conservative movement lost an icon’
Rush Limbaugh, a conservative political commentator who in 2020 was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70.
A native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Limbaugh found success as a pioneer in radio. His nationally syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show” launched in 1988 with a heavy focus on conservative politics.
Limbaugh jumped to national fame while in Sacramento, California, with his run on KFBK from 1984 to 1988 catapulting him to a larger audience. He took his jokes about Sacramento suburb Rio Linda with him to the national stage.
Limbaugh is credited as leaving a massive legacy within the radio industry and politics. His show was the most listened to talk radio broadcast in the country, according to USA Today.
He was a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and repeatedly made claims President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election “fair and square,” CNBC reported.
His influence was critical in helping Republicans take over Congress in 1994, ultimately resulting in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.
There was an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday after the news of his death.
Limbaugh briefly left radio in 1979 to work for the Kansas City Royals as director of promotions before returning to radio in the 80s as an on-air host at KFBK in Sacramento.
He is a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
When Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom last year, Trump said Limbaugh was “beloved by millions of Americans,” CNN reported.
