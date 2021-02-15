Someone is pooping inside cars at auto shops, and Michigan police think that stinks

Police are searching for a man they say has been pooping in cars at auto repair shops in Warren, Michigan. Screengrab: WXYZ

A serial pooper is on the loose in Michigan — relieving himself in cars — and police would like to have a word.

It started in November when employees at Mr. Friendly Auto Service in Warren noticed an unpleasant stench coming from a van as they pushed it into the shop, WJBK reported. After discovering poop in the vehicle, the team checked the surveillance cameras.

The video showed that a man had “grabbed some sanitary napkins, then defecated inside the customer’s van, pants half-down,” Chris Phillips, the manager, told the outlet. “He wiped in the parking lot, dropped the napkins on the ground, picked it up and threw it in the dumpster.”

He said the man showed up again in January but didn’t poop in a car, WJBK reported.

The next month, Twins Tire Service Center became the target.

Just after 5 a.m. on Feb. 3, the repair shop caught the man on surveillance video walking to a white van and opening the door before taking a squat, WXYZ reported.

Police commissioner Bill Dwyer told WWJ the owner brought in the van for repair because its doors weren’t locking.

Following the incident, Twins Tire cleaned the customer’s car at no charge, police told WXYZ.

The incidents are under investigation, but police say there’s no description of the culprit and the motive is unclear, according to WWJ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren police at (586) 574-4895.

Warren is just north of Detroit.