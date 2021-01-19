Soldier at Georgia base tried to help ISIS attack 9/11 Memorial in NYC, feds say

A U.S. Army soldier faces federal terrorism charges in an alleged plot to attack New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and other landmarks, according to the FBI.

Cole James Bridges, a private first class stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia, is also accused of supplying ISIS operatives with “tactical guidance” to attack and kill fellow U.S. soldiers in the Middle East, investigators said in a news release.

Bridges was arrested Tuesday in Georgia, authorities said.

“As alleged, Cole Bridges betrayed the oath he swore to defend the United States by attempting to provide ISIS with tactical military advice to ambush and kill his fellow service members,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. “Our troops risk their lives for our country, but they should never face such peril at the hands of one of their own.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.