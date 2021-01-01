8-year-old asleep in bed hit by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, Texas cops say

An 8-year-old boy was hit by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve in Houston, Texas, police say. Screengrab from KPRC.

An 8-year-old boy asleep in bed was struck by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, Texas police say.

The child was hospitalized after the shooting reported about midnight, according to Houston police.

A bullet shot through an apartment and hit the boy in his hand as he was sleeping, KTRK reported. His injury was not considered life threatening and police did not have any suspects overnight, the TV station reported.

The child has “significant damage” to his hand, KHOU reported.

In another part of the city, police say a 24-year-old woman was shot in the stomach during celebratory gunfire from her grandfather, KPRC reported.

“It’s unfortunate that, on a day when people should be celebrating and having a good time, they end up, they’re hurting someone else or even killing somebody.” Lt. Emanuel Pavel told KTRK.

Last year, 61-year-old Philippa Ashford of Houston was killed in celebratory gunfire while watching fireworks with friends and family, McClatchy News reported.

We urge residents not to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire.



Philippa Ashford was fatally struck by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve 2019 as she stood outside her son’s home celebrating with family and watching fireworks. Release: https://t.co/pcroYobXc7. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sj2aqloqSa — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 30, 2020

Before the holiday, authorities urged residents not to fire guns to ring in New Year’s Day with a reminder about the death of Ashford, who was nurse and adjunct professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

No suspects have been arrested a year after her death, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.