‘Single?’ Women can’t get enough of Tyler Perry’s selfie showing his ‘midlife crisis’

Thirsty women are throwing themselves at actor Tyler Perry after he posted a workout selfie Wednesday.

“This is what a midlife crisis looks like,” Perry began his Facebook post and tweet. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good!”

As soon as Perry said he was single, the replies poured in from women and some men. Perry, who has one son, has never been married.

Many women wrote back in a similar fashion as Perry’s post with photos of themselves.

“This is what 53 looks like. Single and blessed,” one woman tweeted at Perry. “Let’s hang out somewhere.”

“I doubt if you will be single for long!” another woman told Perry. “48 and single who takes care of her two teenage sons and a mom!”

“Hey, Tyler. This is what 49 and single looks like,” said one woman. “My kids are out of the house and in college and I’m living my blessed life. DM me.”

No word on if Perry has slid into the DMs of his many suitors. He has not commented about the replies, which led to him becoming a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday morning.

On Facebook, where users are not able to respond with photos of themselves, users gave the actor plenty of words of encouragement.

“You’re a beautiful person with a heart of gold. Not only do I have empathy for you but I truly understand how you’re feeling in the moment,” one person commented. “I don’t care how much you have or not, but we are all still human beings with feelings and emotion. Love you Tyler, be blessed.”

“50 where? You look amazing!” one woman told Perry. “Keep taking great care of yourself physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally. God will send the right person for you when the time is right and it will be beautiful.”

Others were more direct and stunned the “Madea” star remains on the market.

“Single?” several commented.