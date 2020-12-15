Take a look at this nearly $9 million ‘fairytale’ estate on Idaho’s largest lake

A massive whimsical estate at the edge of Idaho’s largest lake could fulfill a new buyer’s fairytale dreams.

The estate, located at 1290 Gold Coin Lane in Sagle, Idaho, has a price tag of more than $8.9 million, according to the listing on Estately. Sagle is located about 415 miles north of Boise.

The huge castle-like buildings have a total of 9,342 square feet, eight bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms. It was built in 2008 on about 30 acres of land along 800 feet of Lake Pend Oreille shoreline, according to a fact sheet provided by the seller.

“Soaring spires of fairytale enchantment...Your dream exists,” the listing says. “Discover the 30+ acre Storybook Mountain Estate. Reminiscent of the British Isles country homes or Carmel-by-the-Sea’s charming cottages, this waterfront retreat will never be duplicated.”

There are no neighbors in sight, and the city lights are out of view. While the property itself may be appealing to a buyer, the interior of the estate has multiple unique and creative features.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The estate includes a gatehouse, main house, carriage house, boiler house and cabin.

“Each building features estate-quarried stone, stucco and hand-carved trim,” a fact sheet provided by the seller said. “The buildings are nestled strategically on the property’s acreage, leaving more development space for the imagination.”

If you’re not sold on its fairytale appeal yet, there’s a significant chance of seeing deer and moose wander the property, in addition to koi that live in the property’s pond near a waterfall.

“The unobstructed sky provides a backdrop of sunsets, rainbows, constellations, and moonlight that make this setting sparkle with beauty and romanticism,” the seller wrote. “There is no equal.”