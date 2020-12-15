Daughter saves mom from a fire. Then she went back for her phone, Texas officials say

Firefighters rescued a woman stranded on the roof of her burning McKinney home. McKinney Fire Department

Firefighters in McKinney, Texas, rescued a woman who became trapped on the roof of her burning home after she helped her mother escape, officials said in a news release.

According to the McKinney Fire Department, after the woman assisted her mother safely out of the house, she ran back inside to retrieve her cell phone and became trapped on Sunday morning.

“If a fire breaks out in your home, you have just a few minutes to get out safely,” McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith said. “Close doors as you leave and don’t go back inside for any reason.”

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they had to use ladders to rescue the resident from the burning roof where she was stranded. Both women were transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and burns, the release said.

Smoke inhalation can be particularly dangerous since it can inflame the lungs and airway, which can lead to respiratory distress syndrome and respiratory failure, Heathline says.

There are ways to stay safe from a fire, two of which are testing smoke alarms in your home and creating a fire escape plan, the National Fire Protection Association says. Here are tips on proper fire preparedness.