GOP congressman tells Trump to ‘delete your account’ after president tweets fraud video

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois responded to Trump’s Twitter video about voter fraud in the election, writing “Time to delete your account.” AP

A Republican congressman told President Donald Trump to “delete your account” after Trump tweeted a video of a speech he made about alleged voter fraud.

U. S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois responded to Trump’s video statement on Wednesday, writing: “Time to delete your account.”

Kinzinger has referred to Trump’s allegations of election fraud in the president’s race as “baseless conspiracies.”

“The FBI did not rig the election,” the congressman tweeted over the weekend. “If you find yourself believing they did, please stop, and say it out loud, and you will realize how silly it sounds. Donald Trump simply flooding the zone with baseless conspiracies again.”

Trump has refused to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden and mounted legal challenges to results in key states. Biden has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, and those totals are expected to be confirmed on Dec. 14 by the Electoral College.

In the video, Trump made a speech about the election system, which he said was “under coordinated assault and siege.” The video was flagged by Twitter as “disputed.”

Kinzinger previously accused Trump of implementing a “loyalty purge” after firing U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

“Chris Krebs said the election is secure … and of course, that is counter to what the president is trying to say,” Kinzinger said on Nov. 18, according to The Hill. “There’s like a loyalty purge going on in the last month of the White House.”

Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, was fired by Trump in November after CISA issued a statement saying: “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Trump announced via Twitter that Krebs was being fired and said that the director released a statement that was “highly inaccurate.”

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud,” Trump said in a tweet that was flagged by Twitter as “disputed.”

“Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency,” Trump continued.

Kinzinger has broken with party lines in the past, saying that he wasn’t voting for Trump before the 2016 election.

“Donald Trump is beginning to cross a lot of red lines of the unforgivable in politics. I’m not going to support Hillary, but in America we have the right to skip somebody,” he said, according to Politico. “That’s what it’s looking like for me today.”