Child cries he ‘won’t do it again’ as woman dangles him over a balcony, Texas cops say

A woman in Texas was arrested this week after police say she held a small child over the ledge of a third-floor balcony to punish him.

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent was conducting surveillance in San Antonio on Monday when he heard a child crying and a woman shouting nearby, arrest documents state.

Just ahead of him, the agent saw a woman — later identified as 25-year-old Desirae Korus — “dragging” a small boy onto a third-floor apartment balcony, documents state. The child — described as being 3 or 4 years old — was screaming.

The agent told police the woman was scolding the boy as she scooped him into her arms then dangled him over the ledge of the balcony, shouting, “Are you gonna touch that again?”

The child was roughly 35-feet above the ground and sobbing as he begged “don’t drop me” and promised he “won’t do it again,” documents say.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The agent said the woman continued to scold the child and hold him over the ledge. Documents indicate she threatened to drop him before pulling him back to safety and letting him go back inside.

The agent got of his car, noted the apartment number and contacted police, documents state.

When police arrived, the woman refused to answer the door, but court records indicate that she was arrested and booked into Bexar County Jail on Thursday.

Her relationship to the child is not known.

Korus is charged with endangering a child, risk of bodily injury. Her bond is set at $20,000, records indicate.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

She is awaiting indictment and due in court on Jan. 5.