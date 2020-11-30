Biden breaks his foot while playing with his German shepherd Major

President-elect Joe Biden injured his foot while playing with his dog on Saturday.

He slipped while playing with Major, one of the two German shepherds owned by Biden, who twisted his ankle. He went to an orthopedist in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday afternoon out of an “abundance of caution.” .

X-rays showed no signs of a break, but a follow-up CT scan found hairline fractures in Biden’s foot. A hairline fracture is “a small crack or severe bruise within a bone” that is “often caused by overuse or repetitive actions when microscopic damage is done to the bone over time,” according to Healthline.

The president-elect will likely be in a walking boot for “several weeks,” Kevin O’Connor, his doctor, said, according to a transition pool report.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018. He and Champ, their other German shepherd, will move into the White House with them when Biden takes office in January.

Major will be the first rescue dog adopted from a shelter to live in the White House, NBC News previously reported.