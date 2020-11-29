Man choking ex-girlfriend is beaten to death by her mom and sister, California cops say

A man who broke into a South Pasadena home Saturday morning to choke his ex-girlfriend died after being beaten and stabbed by her mother and sister, California police say. Screengrab from KTLA video

Two women who killed a man choking another woman inside their California home Saturday morning won’t face charges, sheriff’s officials say.

“They were well within their rights to defend her by using deadly force against him,” said Lt. Barry Hall of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, KTLA reported.

The man, who was in his 40s, used a brick to break a window and enter the home about 10 a.m., according to the station. The man began choking and beating his ex-girlfriend.

That’s when the woman’s mother and sister intervened, beating the man with a golf club and stabbing him, a sheriff’s department news release says.

South Pasadena police responding to the break-in found the stabbed and beaten intruder, who was later pronounced dead after firefighters could not revive him, the release says.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The woman was treated and released at a hospital for facial injuries, sheriff’s officials say.

Sheriff’s detectives are assisting police with the investigation, according to the release. They asked that anyone with information on the incident call 323-890-5500 or LA Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 800-222-8477.