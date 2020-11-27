Grandma of missing 3-year-old girl charged with child endangerment, Tennessee cops say

A Tennessee grandmother faces criminal charges amid a statewide search for a 3-year-old girl who went missing over the Thanksgiving holiday, state authorities say.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged Belinda Wilson, 54, with child neglect/endangerment and custodial interference in the disappearance of her granddaughter Zella Linklater, the agency announced Friday. Authorities are also searching for Wilson.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for the missing girl on Thursday afternoon, saying she was last seen at her home in Chuckey, about 80 miles east of Knoxville. Linklater is described as weighing 50 pounds and standing 3’6” with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing snow boots and a red dress, authorities said.

Her grandmother is described as weighing 180 pounds, standing 5’6” with gray hair and hazel eyes, according to the emergency alert.

Anyone with information on Linklater or Wilson’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.

