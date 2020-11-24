Amazon offers package pickup at stores ahead of expected delays as the holidays near

Major shipping delays are expected this holiday season, and Amazon is reminding shoppers that they can have their packages delivered for pick up at community “hubs,” and for the first time, some retail locations.

More people are shopping online during the coronavirus pandemic, and experts anticipate online sales to surge even higher during the holidays.

This is expected to put significant strain on the shipping industry, causing major delays — a prediction coined “shipageddon,” by Scot Wingo, founder and executive chairman of ChannelAdvisor.

As a potential shipageddon looms, Amazon is encouraging shoppers to get their packages delivered to one of its alternative delivery locations — its retail stores and Amazon Hubs.

Amazon Hubs are located in more than 900 towns and cities across the U.S. and allow shoppers to pick up their deliveries from a counter (often located in a non-Amazon retailer) or a staffed locker. Those looking for a contactless experience can have packages delivered for pick up at a self-service locker.

For the first time, Amazon will also allow shoppers to choose Amazon 4-star or Amazon Books retail stores as their delivery locations, the company said in a news release.

Amazon 4-star has locations in 17 states including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas and Washington. You can find the complete list of locations here.

Amazon Books has locations in 13 states including California, Texas, Illinois and Washington. All locations are listed here.

At check out, you’ll be able to choose from Amazon’s alternative delivery locations. When your package is delivered, you’ll receive e-mailed instructions detailing how to pick it up.

You’ll have between three and 15 days to pick up your order, depending on whether you chose an Amazon Hub location or retailer, the company said.

FedEx and UPS are both adding thousands of holiday workers in an effort to keep up with holiday shipping demand, McClatchy News previously reported. FedEx has said it expects to cap how many daily deliveries it will make during the holiday season.

Amazon, however, told CNBC that its alternative delivery locations don’t affect its delivery capacity.

“It’s about providing more choice for customers,” the company told the outlet, adding that it has ramped up its transportation capacity and staffing at its warehouses ahead of the holiday shopping surge.

Amazon is also among the many retailers starting Black Friday and holiday deal events early. Amazon, Walmart Target, Home Depot and many others started offering holiday deals in late October and early November, effectively stretching Black Friday sales over a couple months.