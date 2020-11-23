Fans notice goof in ‘The Mandalorian,’ make comparisons to ‘Game of Thrones’

Screen grab courtesy of twitter user @2thefuturebr

It’s been a hot minute since the social media world imploded over a popular show gaffe since the venti-sized Starbucks “Game of Thrones” incident of 2019. Argus-eyed fans of Disney+’s uber popular series “The Mandalorian” caught sight of another faux pas during the latest season 2 episode: a man in a T-shirt and jeans.

The mandalorian chapter 12 pic.twitter.com/tY8ijgo4BU — Kingslayer (@2TheFutureBR) November 20, 2020

The error took place during a scene where Mando (played by Pedro Pascal), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, who also directed the episode) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) team up during a fight sequence. A crew member is clearly in plain sight to the left of the scene... which would probably make sense if the scene didn’t take place inside an — oh, I dunno — Imperial base.

Fans were quick to hop on Twitter, fingers anxiously itching to tweet jokes revolving around the goof.

So who's already planning to cosplay as Blue Jeans Guy from the Mandalorian at the next comic con? — Red Dot Diva (@reddotdiva) November 21, 2020

Please, PLEASE tell me there’s a Super Bowl ad in the works panning over to the Mandalorian jeans guy calmly eating Doritos... #mandalorianjeansguy #superbowl #doritos — Kirsten (@SchiermanFam) November 22, 2020

I bet you don’t know the real face of the “Jeans Guy” in the Mandalorian. pic.twitter.com/JvNEakjsf2 — Edgar Delgado (@delgaduck) November 22, 2020

The incident was quickly compared to two well-known “Game of Thrones” gaffes that went down during the final season of the hit HBO series. The first was a coffee cup that was spotted next to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) during the fourth episode of the fantasy series’ eighth season.... which would probably make sense if the scene didn’t take place in — oh, I dunno — Winterfell. The second was a random truck that appeared during another scene, which fans jumped all over. Both were odd, but then again, it was a show with dragons and a lady who was like 400 years old so anything is possible.

The jeans guy from The Mandalorian reminds me of these Game of Thrones slip ups pic.twitter.com/7lGVGN51M8 — Count Dooku (@CountAvner) November 23, 2020

My theory is the character wearing jeans in The Mandalorian is the same guy who left that Starbucks cup on Game of Thrones, and it's actually Keanu Reeves. — Jacob Reynold Jones (@Jreynoldjones) November 22, 2020

well, at least the jeans guy could possibly exist in the vast galaxy of star wars somewhere....BUT A TRUCK IN Game of Thrones? LMAO — Ratchetrex (@RatchetrexS) November 23, 2020

Best part of the new episode of The Mandalorian was random T-shirt and jeans guy.



Yes, this is in the episode.



Yes, I’m sure.



Yeah, I feel like someone will bring up the Game of Thrones coffee cup too. ️ pic.twitter.com/6p1rPhFD1O — Pop Culture Leftovers ️ (@PCLeftovers) November 21, 2020