When do you need to start thawing a Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s what to know

Thanksgiving is a little different in 2020, but it’s still a day for turkey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised Americans against traveling for the holiday to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Associated Press reported.

Many families will not gather in the same ways they have in previous years, which means some people may need to learn how to cook a traditional Thanksgiving meal on their own — including a turkey.

There are many different ways to cook the main dish of a Thanksgiving meal, but the turkey usually needs time to thaw.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ food safety guidelines say it’s best to thaw a turkey in a refrigerator that is about 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The amount of time needed depends on how large your turkey is.

Typically, turkeys need about 24 hours in the refrigerator for every 4 to 5 pounds, the department said. That’s not the only way you can thaw a turkey, though.

“Allow about 30 minutes per pound for cold water thawing, changing the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed,” the department’s food safety guidelines said. “A turkey thawed in cold water should be cooked immediately.”

Once the turkey is thawed, the department said it’s best to use a food thermometer and make sure the internal temperature is at least 165 °F before serving it. The cook time again depends on the size of the turkey.