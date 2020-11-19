Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Job candidate arrested on child rape charge during State Patrol interview, WA cops say

A job application process took a wrong turn when the candidate got arrested.

A job applicant was applying for a civilian-level job with the Washington State Patrol at its headquarters in Olympia and was arrested during his interview, WSP told McClatchy News in an email.

“On November 17th, a person in the application process for a civilian job with the WSP disclosed information that raised concerns of criminal activity,” Sergeant Darren Wright, the public information officer, said. “An investigation was initiated and as a result of that investigation the subject was arrested.”

The 31-year-old man was arrested on two counts of rape of a child, officials said. He was booked in the Thurston County Jail.

The State Patrol spokesman said the man’s name was not available at this time.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service