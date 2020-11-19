Adorable baby giraffe named for NBA superstar, Tennessee zoo says. Can you guess who?

The Memphis Zoo’s newest addition has one heck of a name to live up to. Video screen grab courtesy of Memphis Zoo's official Twitter (@MemphisZoo)

A new addition to the Memphis Zoo is sporting more than just an adorable face – it also has a show stopping name to live up to.

Parents Niklas and Angela Kate welcomed their baby boy giraffe into the world on Nov. 10 and the zoo blessed the new addition with the name Ja Raffe in honor of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, the zoo announced.

“This addition brings the Memphis Zoo herd up to seven giraffes,” the zoo said in their blog announcing the new arrival. “This birth is also exciting because it will be the first time the calf’s sister, 18- month-old Ally will be meeting a new baby.”

Morant was named the 2019-20 Kia Rookie of the Year during a wonky NBA season that was thrown off course due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the 2019 No. 2 pick averaging 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, Morant helped guide his team into the West play-in game, where they ultimately lost to the Portland Trail Blazers.

“Morant received 99 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters and earned 498 total points,” NBA.com said.

Morant caught wind of his little namesake and welcomed him to the world on Thursday morning.

Sure, Ja Raffe has his work cut out for him, but we’re sure he’ll rise to the occasion.