Who is Dana Remus? Senior counsel to President-elect Biden has a North Carolina tie

The Biden-Harris Transition Team on Tuesday announced Dana Remus, a former UNC professor, will serve in a senior staff role in the administration.
Dana Remus, a former professor at the University of North Carolina’s School of Law, was tapped for a senior staff role in the White House when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

She will serve as Counsel to the President, Biden’s transition team announced Tuesday.

Remus previously “specialized in legal and judicial ethics and the regulation of the legal profession,” at UNC, the transition team says.

