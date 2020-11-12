Watch frantic deer try to escape soccer net as Colorado officials come to its rescue

Deer keep getting tangled in soccer goal netting, Colorado wildlife officials say.

A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s southeast region on Thursday shows how dangerous sports goals can be for the animals.

A buck was found in Manitou Springs completely tangled in the netting of a soccer goal, Parks and Wildlife said. The net was wrapped around the deer’s head, and it was stuck until a wildlife official was able to cut it loose.

“It ripped down the steel goal posts and dragged it until Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers subdued it with a Taser and cut it free in a 10-minute ordeal,” officials said on Twitter. “Again we ask: Take down sports nets!”

It’s not the first time a deer has been tangled in a sports net. In October, Parks and Wildlife found another buck with netting around its face.

SEE for yourself what it takes to #rescue #wildlife from sports netting. It's difficult for the deer and @COParksWildlife officers. This is condensed from a 45-minute process. Tis why CPW stresses taking down sports nets and hammocks and being mindful of Halloween decor. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/01Yrh8gfq4 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) October 20, 2020

“Sure it’s tedious to take down sports nets after games and practices, hammocks too,” Parks and Wildlife said in October. “But consider this frantic buck thrashing and crashing into trees trying to get free only to get more hopelessly tangled in the net.”